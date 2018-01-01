Build custom frontends on gRPC

Solutions
With Retool you can build a frond end on top any data source. Join data across your Databases and APIs. Simplify internal workflows. Manage access to your app with granular permissions.
Connecting Retool to gRPC enables you to build user interfaces on your data fast. Our gRPC integration provides drop downs for all your services and their methods, along with templates for every request.
To build Retool apps with your gRPC data, mount your proto files onto your Retool on-premise deployment and let Retool handle the rest. Also, Retool allows you to communicate with your gRPC services across environments and choose from a variety of authentication strategies.
Retool's library of 100+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, lets you build your front-end in no time. Connect components to requests to your gRPC data, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.