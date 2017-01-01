  Back to all use cases

Last Mile Delivery Tracking Mobile App

Build a Retool Mobile App that allows you to manage inbound and outbound deliveries for things like food service, groceries, and other packages. Pick and pack parcels so you know what is moving in and out of your warehouse or restaurant at all times.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplacesLogisticsFood and Beverage

End users

OperationsMobile

Components

Map

Map

Signature

Signature

Image input

Image input

Scanner

Scanner

1+
Last Mile Delivery Tracking Mobile App
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Safety Management Software and Incident Reporting Mobile App

Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.

Construction Management and Punch List Mobile App

Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.

Field Service Dispatch Mobile App

Build a service dispatch app for scheduling field service, assigning technicians, tracking inventory, and job progress. Capture key onsite data in offline mode.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo