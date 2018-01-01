Build a CRUD tool for Redshift

Connect to your Redshift in minutes

Connecting Retool to Redshift takes just a few minutes, and lets you to build user interfaces quickly on top of your Redshift data. For example, you can pull your analytics data for each user, render it side by side with your app data from Postgres, and take action on what you're seeing via a write. Retool supports querying Redshift via SQL, which means you can pipe data into charts (backed by Plotly) easily.