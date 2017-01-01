  Back to all use cases

Safety Management Software and Incident Reporting Mobile App

With Retool Mobile, you can quickly build a native iOS or Android mobile app for safety management and EHS incident reporting to maintain workplace safety at your job site, factory, or warehouse. Track and report EHS incidents, create safety data sheets, ensure lockout tagout procedures are completed, and stay on top of equipment maintenance to stay OSHA compliant.

Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Construction Management and Punch List Mobile App

Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.

Building Inspection Mobile App

Whether you're in property management or hospitality, you can build a mobile app to pull property data, sign documents, and upload property inspection photos.

Last Mile Delivery Tracking Mobile App

Build a Retool Mobile app that allows you to manage inbound and outbound deliveries and pick and pack parcels so you know what is moving in and out of your warehouse at all times.

