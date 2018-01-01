Solutions
Build internal tools (e.g. admin panels, dashboards, and utilities) on top of your SQL Server data faster than ever before.
Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in SQL Server.
Connecting your SQL Server server to Retool is easy: just grab your base endpoint, add any desired headers and body values, and choose your auth pattern.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your SQL Server database in minutes, not hours.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.