REST API Generator

Yes, your API has GET, PUT, POST, PATCH, and DELETE endpoints for reading + writing to your dataset. Writes are persisted.
Your sample API will be available as long as you continue using it. We may delete it if it hasn’t been used in the last 30 days - please contact us if that is a concern for your use case.
Yes, you can call this API from wherever you need it (a mobile app, using cURL, Postman, etc.). To use your API in Retool, use our REST API connector.
Your dataset can have at most 150 rows.
Nope!
The API Generator is an embedded Retool app that uses some of our favorite open-source libraries, including json-server, Moment.js, faker.js and Lodash.