An admin has already configured the resources available in this organization: Postgres, Snowflake, Salesforce, internal REST APIs, whatever your stack actually looks like. Builders can use and query those connections. They cannot see the credentials behind them. The separation between “I can query this database” and “I know the password to this database” is structural. A builder who duplicates an app or forks someone else’s work inherits permission to use the connection, not the secret that authenticates it. If you’ve ever rotated a database password by grep-ing your codebase for hardcoded connection strings, you know the alternative.