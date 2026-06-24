For most of the history of enterprise software, the build side of the build vs. buy equation was constrained by the cost and scarcity of engineering time. Buying a SaaS tool was faster and cheaper than building, and in most cases the gap was wide enough to make the decision a no-brainer. That gap has compressed dramatically. Teams that once had no realistic path to custom software can now build exactly what they need, faster than any procurement process was designed to handle.