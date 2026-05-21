Governance is hard to build in retrospect because it touches everything. Access controls, audit logging, and production write permissions aren’t features you can drop into an existing stack of disconnected tools. They require a layer underneath the tools that enforces rules consistently, regardless of who built the app or when. Organizations that try to govern tool-by-tool end up with inconsistency at best, and at worst, a false sense of security: each tool appears governed in isolation, while the overall environment remains opaque.