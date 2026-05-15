Pierre-Yves Calloc’h spent 20 years at Pernod Ricard—the company behind some of the world’s biggest alcohol brands—first as managing director, then CIO, and CDO. When he turned his attention to the company’s first AI projects, he treated governance as a design constraint from day one: something to be solved for rather than negotiated around after the fact. The D-Star program he led was deployed to the sales force in 28 countries, with 85% adoption and $15M in annual ROI in the US alone.