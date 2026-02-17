The 72% writing code snippets are trading speed for control. They can (and do) test and verify each piece before it touches production. The 31% prompting apps are trading control for speed. They get something functional fast, but with less visibility into what the AI actually built. That tradeoff matters most when builders are replacing existing software. A code snippet you can test and integrate is safer than a prompted app you can’t fully inspect, but it’s also slower and requires more technical skill. The teams replacing SaaS tools at scale need both modes available, with a shared security and data layer underneath.