Product Designer, Self-Serve

ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

We’re looking for a Product Designer to take ownership of a critical piece of Retool’s strategy: our self-serve product experience. Retool’s self-serve product allows us to tap into customers beyond the reach of a traditional sales motion—think small business or a three-person startup. Just like larger organizations or enterprises, these companies run on custom internal software, spreadsheets, and manual processes. And Retool provides them so much leverage, enabling the tools they need to solve each unique business problem more effectively. This is foundational work, dedicated to the entire new user experience—from when a customer onboards to when they deploy their first application.

At Retool, we expect a lot from our designers: own the full product design life-cycle, drive key product decisions, and maintain a relentless focus on creating impactful work. We’re constantly seeking just the right balance between convention and configuration, between technical expressiveness and conceptual simplicity. You’ll be joining an experienced, tight-knit, and collaborative group from diverse backgrounds who love combining research, data insights, and peer feedback into a user-centered design process. While we work very closely with our product teams, we’re intentional about preserving space for designers to learn and work alongside each other.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU'LL:

Own and drive a completely redesigned onboarding experience that needs to constantly adapt to new features in the core product

Partner with product, engineering, success, sales, and marketing to accelerate the adoption of Retool by shortening time-to-value, inspiring new customers, and encouraging network effects

Experimenting to drive adoption of features or ways of application building, making it easier to grok the core concepts of Retool so customers can quickly get up and running

Perform user research to identify problems and validate solutions

Produce the artifacts needed—specs, sketches, wireframes, mockups, prototypes, or code—to take UI ideas from conception to production

Participate in design reviews and share work regularly with designers, cross-functional teams, leadership, and the company

Contribute to Retool’s design system and component library

Help establish design team processes and uphold high standards for design and product quality

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

Have a strong portfolio demonstrating a generalist design skills and experience driving the product design lifecycle from end-to-end

Are excited about breaking down technically complex problems into abstractions, finding a balance between ease of use, learnability, and power

Love thinking systematically about hard problems with a lot of tradeoffs—then going deep on getting the details right through rapid, continual iteration

Are customer-obsessed and excited to spend time with users

Have experience designing developer-centric products, creative software, and/or enterprise internal tools

Are comfortable with basic HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. (Bonus points if you have some working knowledge of SQL, databases, or APIs!)

Are an excellent communicator (and consider writing to be a fundamental design skill)

Thrive in ambiguity, can independently prioritize work based on user needs and business goals, and take responsibility to drive product ideas forward

Are inspired to radically rethink how software is built

For candidates based in San Francisco, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. San Francisco $164,600 — $251,900 USD