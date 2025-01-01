Revenue Enablement Lead, Field Activation

ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU

The Revenue Enablement team is looking for a stellar teammate who will help us predictably hire/onboard/ramp exceptional talent and scale the GTM function. You’re a strategic thinker and problem solver who is able to fluently zoom in/out with stakeholders at all levels, dives into open-ended questions with enthusiasm to create clarity, and implements solutions that have scalable, lasting impact on the business. As a critical force multiplier, you’ll set the path for excellence in GTM & Sales onboarding, invest in the continued growth & development of our field reps and managers, and contribute meaningfully to metrics like time to productivity and average attainment across the Revenue org.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH

The Revenue Enablement team exists to empower internal GTM teams, customers, and partners with skills, processes, and tools needed to accelerate time to value, deliver a world-class customer experience, and drive strategic business outcomes. You’ll join an incredible team of talented, curious, empathetic, high-ownership peers passionate about promoting a culture of continuous learning.

In addition to working with the rest of the Enablement team, you will partner with teams across the business (GTM Leadership, Revenue Operations, Product Marketing, People/HR, Finance, etc.) as we continue to establish processes, programs, and the scalable infrastructure required to support our growing business.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Lead the Field Activation practice at Retool - “activating” customer-facing teams to accelerate their value delivery to prospects and customers

Own/maintain/iterate on existing GTM & Sales onboarding bootcamps and role-based everboarding tracks

Proactively raise trends & recommended actions for improving field effectiveness and influence executive strategy/decision-making

Evaluate our sales methodology for ongoing effectiveness and regularly update our customer engagement process with relevant artifacts grounded on expertise and field best practices

Lead with a data-driven approach to program planning/execution/success measurement/reinforcement so that all programs have the desired impact on field effectiveness

Work with GTM leadership on building/launching/landing adoption on repeatable playbooks that help scale knowledge broadly across different segments

Align with GTM leadership & People teams to drive internal career development and manager enablement initiatives

Collaborate with the rest of the Revenue Enablement team to ensure consistency in brand/voice for Enablement initiatives & training programs

Partner with Marketing on messaging alignment & Sales collateral development

Assist the Channel Partnerships team on Partner Sales training collateral development

Consult on Enablement/Field Activation best practices for the broader organization

Regularly travel to hub offices to deliver ILT programs

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

7+ years in Revenue/GTM Enablement roles (must have prior experience owning GTM & Sales onboarding programs)

Deep understanding of B2B SaaS Sales methodologies and experience implementing consultative, value-based selling within the context of developer-facing, horizontal platforms

Strong technical acumen to understand and enable field teams on a technical product with horizontal use cases

Exceptional communication & interpersonal skills, able to communicate and build stakeholder relationships at all levels

Expert facilitation & presentation skills, able to distill complex concepts into digestible bites and deliver tailored, highly engaging training sessions for diverse audiences

Structured thinking, active listening, and deep customer empathy that allow you to quickly identify patterns, build frameworks, and unlock the “aha” moments

Strong project/program management skills, able to own projects end-to-end autonomously and deliver with high quality & on time

Effective prioritization, able to quickly discern high-impact, high-urgency projects and manage stakeholder requests

Leads programs with systems thinking and scale

Highly collaborative style with strong influence skills to partner cross-functionally with diverse stakeholders and cultivate a reputation as being innovative, thoughtful, accountable, and reliable

Willing to travel regularly (25%) to facilitate monthly onboarding bootcamps

Willing to work from our SF office 3 days a week

For candidates based in San Francisco, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. San Francisco $160,900 — $221,400 USD