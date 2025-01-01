Sales Manager, Mid-Market & Growth

ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU

Retool is rapidly growing year over year and we have a lot of work ahead of us to continue to hit our big milestone goals. We’ve learned a lot along the way, iterated rapidly on our process and approach, and added many customers to the Retool community.

Our revenue and business goals this year are aggressive, and we’re laser-focused on scaling our hiring, processes, and team as we move upmarket. The problems Retool solves are varied and the customers we work with span every vertical and hundreds of use cases.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

As a key member of the Sales leadership team, you will target Growth and Mid-Market accounts (up to 1,000 employees). You will lead a team of highly motivated Account Executives, focusing on coaching and developing the team, running strategic sales cycles to establish new customer relationships, and driving expansion within our existing customer base. You’ll bring vision, purpose, and drive to the team.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH

You’ll collaborate closely with our Sales leadership team, including Sales Engineering, Operations, Technical Account Management, and Sales Development, to shape the direction of sales at Retool. You’ll also work cross-functionally with Recruiting, Engineering, Marketing, and Support while managing the growing Growth and Mid-Market Account Executive team. We are passionate about serving our customers and love collaborating to build a winning, fun, and high-ownership culture to propel the company forward. We’re looking for someone who shares that vision with us.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL:

Assess staffing needs to support annual goals, create job descriptions, recruit new Growth and Mid-Market Account Executives, and lead the hiring process to build and expand the team

Evaluate the sales team’s go-to-market readiness, identify gaps in strategy, and develop new processes to ensure the team is properly trained and equipped to achieve their targets

Be responsible for consistently meeting quarterly revenue and pipeline generation targets, driving performance quarter-over-quarter

Engage at the executive level in key deals and serve as an escalation point for complex opportunities

Motivate individuals and the team to exceed sales targets through coaching, mentorship, and support

Provide accurate business forecasts to ensure alignment and focus across Sales Development, Marketing, and Customer Success teams

Identify, qualify, and accelerate business opportunities by collaborating with Sales Development, Sales Engineering, and Marketing teams

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

2-3 years of relevant sales leadership experience

Ability to motivate and inspire a team by identifying what motivates individual reps, celebrating wins, and creating a culture of accountability and celebration

Strong at change management to support the many evolutions that come with hyper growth

Data driven decision making: can quickly synthesize information and has conviction to take action based on data

Strong sales methodology and process (MEDDPICC or familiarity with Command of the Message is a bonus)

Has demonstrated the ability to close six figure new logo wins consistently, as an individual contributor, as well as a sales lead

For candidates based in the London, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pension plans. Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. London £163,200 — £220,800 GBP