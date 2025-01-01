ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

Over the past year, our business has been expanding at breakneck speed and we’ve been taking on more, and larger, customers. We’re looking to grow our post-sales team to partner closely with our strategic customers and help onboard them to the Retool platform. The ideal candidate for this role should be able to think about the growth strategy of an account and work with our customers through the technical details of deploying Retool at scale. If you have strong commercial instincts and enjoy engineering, you’ll love this role!

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Digital Technical Account Managers at Retool are pivotal in ensuring the technical success of our long tail of committed accounts. With a deep understanding of our product and a passion for problem-solving, TAMs work closely with our customers to ensure they get the most out of Retool. From onboarding to identifying new use cases, teaching best practices, and addressing technical challenges, TAMs are the go-to technical experts for our customers.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:

As a TAM, you'll collaborate closely with a pooled team of account managers, account executives, professional services, sales engineers, and support engineers. Together, you'll work to ensure that customers are healthy and receiving value from their investment in Retool.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Serve as a key technical liaison to a broad range of customers across different industries, roles, and stages of their journey, using a blend of 1:1 and 1:many approaches to maximize their usage of Retool.

Address technical challenges in Retool by providing solutions directly or coordinating with our product engineering teams.

Organize 1:many product enablement webinars to build developer mindshare and drive adoption at our accounts through sharing best practices at scale.

Document customer use cases and success stories for case studies, testimonials, and EBRs.

Advocate for the needs of our customers within Retool, ensuring their feedback shapes our product evolution.

Present technical content, such as sample apps, demos, and our product roadmap to diverse audiences, from engineers to C-suite executives.

Identify and address barriers hindering customers from fully adopting Retool, using a mix of content, education, and training.

Continuously evolve and improve customer engagement by contributing to our body of post-sales processes and resources.

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

1+ years in a technical customer-facing role like Solutions Architect, Customer Success Engineer, Implementation Consultant, or Support Engineer.

Computer Science degree or experience building applications with SQL, Javascript, and APIs.

Familiarity with both front-end and back-end development concepts.

Ability to navigate and solve open-ended technical challenges in dynamic environments.

Proven capability to address technical concerns and provide solutions in real-time customer discussions.

Experience cultivating strong, trust-based client relationships through consistent, proactive outreach and guidance.

Proven ability to anticipate customer needs and address account risks or opportunities.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.