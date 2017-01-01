Retool Components

The most comprehensive component library designed for internal apps

CV2-acme-dashboard
Components for every use case

Retool offers over 100 expertly crafted components, designed to handle every data type and UI for internal tools. Get a head start with built-in validation, keyboard accessibility, time zone handling, and more.

Minimal setup, deeply customizable

You don't have to be a frontend expert to build beautiful, user-friendly apps. Stick with production-ready defaults or make the UI your own with countless ways to configure, style, and theme each component.

Find it in Retool

Our component library is built into Retool, a powerful platform that allows you to connect to any API or data source, drag and drop to build UI, write code anywhere, and publish your apps in record time.

100+ building blocks and counting

Everything you need to create beautiful internal apps your teams love.

Inputs

Over 40 inputs with built-in formatting and validation for any data type, designed for data density and fast user interaction.
Typography

Use standard GitHub Flavored Markdown to control exactly how data is displayed with minimal code

Buttons

Use buttons, links, and menus to navigate, trigger queries, and call APIs.
Charts

Connect your data and immediately visualize it with multiple chart types.

3,400 icons to choose from.
No need to import or install–just search.