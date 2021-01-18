The main page of their tool shows a list of all customer workspaces and relevant information related to them, like plan type and configured feature flags.

Users can filter this list to find the workspace they are looking for quickly. Before the Retool app, engineers had to know the specific workspace ID, which was not connected directly with a customer name. According to Logason, this issue caused a lot of headaches.

When the user clicks on a customer workspace, the bottom half of the dashboard displays detailed customer information.

In the detailed view, there is relevant information about payment plans, members, and the current workspace configuration. One of the main use cases for this dashboard is updating the payment plan and configurations for customers, so these actions are easily accessible from the main part of the dashboard.

There are two buttons: “Open in Firestore” and “Open in Avo,” which are deep links to that customer’s workspace page directly in the database and in Avo. The “Open in Avo” button is especially useful for helping customers debug a problem because it gives the customer success person visibility into what the customer actually sees in the app.

Behind the scenes, the internal dashboard is powered by their Firestore database which is populating data in real time. This critical feature in the Retool <> Firestore integration means that when a customer call requires that an Avo employee update their product configuration, the update is instantly available within the customer’s browser—with no need to refresh the page.