Solution

Doorstead evaluated various options and ultimately chose Retool to enable both the flexibility and scale the team needed. Retool allowed them to build custom tools specific to their domain, doubling or even tripling developer velocity.

Using Retool, Doorstead created various critical internal tools serving different functions, such as:

1. Intelligent pricing: They utilized machine learning models and domain-specific business logic to generate competitive rental guarantees, evaluate offers, and test potential rule changes on past offers for optimizing conversion rates in different markets. This app is essential for Doorstead to create real time recommendations that ensures its business recoups its guarantees.

2. Rent-ready process: They created a Retool app to consolidate the complex process of preparing a property to rent, collating details around things like property inspections, repairs, estimates, and owner approvals. This single app replaced multiple spreadsheets, reduced human errors, and became a central source of truth by integrating Zendesk tickets and other data.

3. Tenant servicing: They built a Retool app to streamline tenant request submissions, which operates like a decision tree. The structured form gathers relevant details from tenants and has reduced the time spent on processing tenant tickets by 20–30%.

“We basically got an internal tools org for the price of one or two engineers. Time in Retool is just so leveraged.” - Philip Lee, CTO of Doorstead.