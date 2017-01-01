The Visual Merchandising team is responsible for making sure that when customers come to a product, they’re delighted by what they see. This includes promoting products with offers and banners, as well as making sure all inventory is displayed clearly and correctly.

Before Retool, the team relied on Magento on the backend. As a result, making any changes to content involved diving into a taxonomy that was very deep, with unclear blocks of content.

“Nobody was entirely sure of how the information they inputted would display on the site—unfortunately, what they saw in Magento was rarely what they’d get on the frontend,” Dhruv explains.

Adding any new content blocks involved a heavy lift of coding on the backend, which was a cumbersome task for engineers and slowed down the operations team. Both teams became frustrated at the bottlenecks.

In addition to struggling to add new content blocks, the team lacked an easy way to highlight certain products because of the ranking system—any rank implemented on the backend would be proliferated to all parts of the product, making it unruly to manage.

“The process of ranking products kept leading to having to build more solutions in engineering, which took additional time and slowed our teams down even more,” Dhruv says.

So the team switched to Retool with the goal of moving as fast as trends change. They built their Visual Merchandising Manager App in Retool.

It shows content and sections based on the platform itself and enables operations team members to search, add, and remove fields and attributes.

What’s more, the process for highlighting products is completely streamlined—a team member can easily navigate to the product, grab its ID, and then set the position for highlighting with a drop-down.

The changes are immediately visible on the LBB platform and don’t create any knock-on effects. The process isn’t just easier, it’s faster, too—so customers can see the most relevant and desired products faster, and merchants can close more sales. A win for everyone.