With any fast-growing company, it’s inevitable that processes and teams will quickly evolve. And in an ideal scenario, their data management practices, and the tools that support them, evolve alongside them.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t exactly the case for LeadGenius.

As the company grew, data was siloed into their product database and a Salesforce (SFDC) account that only a few engineers in the company could access. This setup worked in the early days as engineers and analysts could easily fulfill data analysis requests without much hassle.

However, as LeadGenius scaled, cleaning data for deeper analysis and use became a complicated task that took hours from engineers every week.

On top of this choke point, the business operations team was stuck using a manual process for analysis done on data from the product database. The drawn-out process meant that any useful findings were discovered days late, and helpful patterns were sometimes missed completely.

Finally, CSMs and project managers found themselves without a single source of truth for project status and project details. The process involved guesswork, matching up data from multiple sources, and drawn-out games of telephone between customers and project managers.

It was a legacy-induced headache no matter which way you sliced it.

So, rather than continue to struggle against the confines of outdated data processes, LeadGenius decided to reinvent their approach to data management and accessibility.

To start, Adam began uncovering exactly where the company had outgrown its original data management practices. He soon discovered that LeadGenius would need a suite of internal tools that allowed team members to see their data in real time. However, he didn’t want to overburden engineers with a bunch of build requests.

So, he turned to Retool.