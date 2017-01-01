So Tommy decided to try Retool to fix the customer complaint logging process. After watching some lightning demos and diving into Retool’s docs to understand what he could achieve, he worked with a freelancer to develop an MVP.

After just one month of collaborating, the Customer Happiness Tracker app was ready for launch.

I have a development background, but it’s been a few years since I’ve written any code. I didn’t know where to start creating an app from scratch, but Retool empowered me and gave me the platform and framework to get back into coding.

The Oddbox Customer Happiness Tracker, a Retool app, helps customer support agents log complaints so that Oddbox can capture and respond to problems more easily, improving the end product and making customers happier.

Here’s a look at how it works.

To begin with, an agent inputs the Zendesk ticket ID and the form automatically populates the data related to the complaint or customer issue.

Agents are empowered with all the information in one place, they can see the context of the complaint thread, videos, and other relevant details. They can also see customer and delivery information all on one page. This helps them validate data and saves time because it loads automatically—they no longer have to dig through various data sources.

Within the tool, there are additional fields, like status, so agents can know if a ticket has been responded to already. “Before, an agent would see complaints in the spreadsheet with no knowledge of where they stood—our customer feedback didn’t actually fit into the workflow in an actionable way,” Tommy says. “Now, reps can also send complaints to other departments for follow-up or validation, and they always know that a complaint is up to date.”

What’s more, the Retool interface allows for easy categorization of complaints. Rather than an overwhelming list, it presents categories—like fruit or vegetable or type of complaint—one at a time so that agents can get to the relevant details quickly and easily. They can also relocate tickets and update them, such as if a customer found their missing strawberries under the melon in their box.

To provide further functionality for the operations team, Tommy built a dashboard and gallery where they can visualize all the complaints filed in a day, or for a certain type of produce. This helps them identify trends and respond to bigger issues that may arise.

“All of this information feeds through into Oddbox’s data stack, which helps us track against our KPIs. Retool helps us link our customers’ on-the-ground feedback with our broader company goals,” Tommy says.