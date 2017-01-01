Teya helps automate buyer and merchant transactions. It needed to simplify support workflows to scale.

Everyone has their favorite local haunts: the bookstore with limited edition hardcovers or the coffee shop with your favorite latte. But behind the scenes at all small businesses is a small team deciding how to accept payments, reward customer loyalty, and more.

To make it happen, many small and medium-sized businesses turn to Teya, a payments company with products that help automate point of sale, loyalty wallets, and ways for merchants to accept payments over the phone.

“Our goal is to empower merchants so they can do more and grow their businesses with less effort,” says Miguel Eusébio, who works in Customer Relations at Teya. “To do that, we need to first empower our team of agents who support our customers.”

Miguel partners with the tech team to build the internal systems that support agents use to serve merchants and partners. “Together, our goal is to make the Teya customer experience as seamless as our products make running a small or medium business,” Miguel explains.

This is the story of how Teya was able to bring together critical user data and support workflows into one Retool app to replace a disjointed and slow customer support process.