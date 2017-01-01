Customer journeys can be incredibly complex. A customer might see any number of your ads, emails, links, products, and more over the course of their lifecycle. And as people do more things on the internet, companies need a way to make sense of all of this digital data.

Gathering and creating insights from this customer data is no small task. That’s where Segment comes in. Segment helps businesses understand who their customers are and use that information across every team and channel.

Their second product line, Personas, helps developers and marketers build audiences or cohorts of their users based on the information they capture from their website, apps, or SaaS platforms. With real-time audiences, businesses can engage with their customers on a whole new level.

But audiences for global enterprises with huge reach can be incredibly complex. Alex Millet, a product manager on the Personas product, realized that supporting this scale of customers required giving internal teams a new level of visibility. Here’s how he made it happen.

See how companies like DoorDash, Brex, and Amazon build custom support tools in hours with Retool.