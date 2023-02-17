Sensible Weather Section 1

Sensible partners with outdoor travel booking platforms to sell Weather Guarantees during the checkout process. These guarantees reimburse customers for inclement weather experienced on their trip.

Enabling a seamless experience for Sensible’s booking partners and their customers involved juggling a number of variables internally—from partner integrations, to weather forecasts, to trip reimbursements, to comms across SMS and other platforms.

As the product expanded to offer new weather features, the support team had to handle new types of inquiries which required querying databases and making ad-hoc API requests.

As new booking partners were onboarded, product and biz dev teams had challenges understanding how far along partners were in the Sensible integration process—were they in production, or still in testing? And it took even more lift from engineering to configure these integrations.