ShareChat is India’s largest native social media app with over 300M monthly active users and over 15 Indian languages supported. To keep up with rapid growth, the team at ShareChat developed scrappy internal tools to support their most critical needs.

However, scrappiness came with a few costs: suboptimal user experiences and a lot of time spent on maintenance. The gaps created friction for ease of use. And as more tools were built with different frameworks and libraries, they were difficult to maintain and update over time. All of these problems contributed to inefficiencies in engineering and operating speeds at ShareChat.

Akshat Bhargava joined ShareChat as a product manager to fix these internal tooling problems. He had three priorities for his team: build internal tools fast without sacrificing quality, create more productive user experiences, and reduce maintenance needs for the long term.

Very quickly, the new approach took off. Teams from operations to content moderation adopted the new internal tools framework. This is the story of how Akshat and the Tools Team created a more efficient process for building internal tools at ShareChat. The end result: ShareChat builds tools and operates faster, all while reducing engineering expenses by 20%.