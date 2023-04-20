Matthew didn’t believe hiring more engineers to increase capacity for ad hoc requests from the business would be the ideal approach. These types of tasks are often simple and repetitive in nature, making them ideal candidates for automation and attempting to mask the issue rather than addressing it would ultimately be more expensive.

The first step was to gain situational awareness. Matthew implemented a process where all business requests needed to be tracked through Jira. With more visibility, he found that the engineering team was spending over 75% of their capacity on ad hoc business requests. This data also helped him prioritize which interruptions to solve for based on which solutions had the highest ROI.

Matthew and team considered several options:

1. Develop new tools from scratch

2. Update existing tools to cover different parts of the problem

3. Implement a platform like Retool

Traditional internal tools are often under-resourced and poorly supported, which can result in out-of-date tools that lack necessary features. This often leads to an influx of business requests, making options 1 and 2 unsuitable choices. These options would have also required significant frontend and API development efforts, extensive testing, and release efforts, all of which would have further strained engineering resources and led to a higher maintenance burden. Consequently, Matthew strongly felt that options 1 and 2 were not viable choices for Treasure Financial.

When he learned his engineering team was evaluating Retool as a potential solution to internal tooling, Matthew saw an opportunity to address the pain points he had experienced in previous roles. Having already been familiar with Retool for several years after meeting the founder at a technology event, he was able to quickly assess its potential value for Treasure Financial. Drawing on his expertise and insights, Matthew was able to make a compelling case for how Retool could streamline their back office toolset and help them achieve their goals more efficiently.

As the Treasure Financial team evaluated the options, Matthew noted that Retool would:

Democratize tool building, letting business users iterate with engineering to create interfaces and workflows that solve operational problems

Ensure his applications were secure with everything hosted in Treasure Financial’s infrastructure

Scale to all Treasure Financial employees with easy deployment and update capabilities

Continue using existing systems, when necessary, by integrating them with Retool

Build business applications with a much lower maintenance burden

He considered the tradeoffs of using Retool, too. For example:

It can be expensive to replace vendors

Retool would require Retool-specific engineering effort

Given the price tag on Retool, it was ultimately an easy decision to give it a try. Matthew and team were able to easily hook their data sources into Retool and build several proofs of concept.