The initial plan was to implement an on-premise instance of Retool internally for operations teams to manage support inquiries related to repair projects. External interfaces for contractors and policyholders would continue to utilize traditional development teams.

But about a month into the project, the engineering team found themselves involved in a separate proof-of-concept product for another vertical within the business. Retool immediately came to mind for its speed. “We realized we could save significant time and effort on the user management experience—from user registration, to user authentication, and forgotten password flows—versus building that toolset ourselves with traditional code.”

With engineering time so precious, and the competitive landscape evolving, it became difficult to rationalize building any interface from scratch. So Mike and his team modified the initial scope of the Retool project to include porting over external interfaces.

The core stack wouldn’t change with the expanded scope. All interfaces would be built on top of Retool and communicate to Google Cloud through a combination of GraphQL, Rest APIs, and also directly to a Postgres database via Retool.

And—most importantly for customer-facing implementations—this would be done while maintaining the look and feel of legacy custom builds: “We’d be able to use Retool's CSS branding, theming, custom components, and HTML controls to customize the look almost exactly like we had it when we were building in React and Angular”.