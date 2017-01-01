Build internal tools with OpenAI

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your OpenAI data.
OpenAI conducts cutting-edge AI research and develops advanced technologies for broad accessibility and safety.
Connecting Retool to OpenAI takes just a few minutes, and enables powerful AI features in your Retool apps. You can send data from any data source connected to Retool, and analyze or summarize it with one of several powerful language models. You can quickly build user interfaces that generate anything from JavaScript code to cooking recipes from a simple natural language prompt. Similarly, you can instantly generate stunning images based on your data or dynamic prompts using DALL-E.
Read the Retool + OpenAI integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.