Account limits calculator

For apps that allow for the exchange of funds (e.g., peer-to-peer lending), there are often protective regulations in place that set limits on the inflow of funds. With Retool, you can build a calculator to display transaction activity on any customer account and view their maximum allowed daily deposits and maximum inflow limits to troubleshoot any money transfer issues a customer may be experiencing.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

OperationsMarketing and SalesCustomer Support

Components

Text

Text

Table

Table

Dropdown

Dropdown

Container

Container

Account limits calculator
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context that clearly states maximums and limits for agents.
Table display recent transaction activity in a table.
Dropdown filter results by a specific customer using dropdown menus.
Container customize your app with an intuitive layout to make it easier for agents to parse information about a customer.
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where your customer transaction history is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
