Account limits calculator

For apps that allow for the exchange of funds (e.g., peer-to-peer lending), there are often protective regulations in place that set limits on the inflow of funds. With Retool, you can build a calculator to display transaction activity on any customer account and view their maximum allowed daily deposits and maximum inflow limits to troubleshoot any money transfer issues a customer may be experiencing.
Connect Retool to a data source where your customer transaction history is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.