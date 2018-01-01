Build apps on top of Azure

Solutions
Retool makes it easy to build internal apps on top of multiple data sources and APIs. Instead of using curl, give your support team a CRUD app. Build UI that works that works with your Azure data in 20 minutes.
Retool can connect to Azure using S3 connectors.
Replace your workflows with fully featured crud apps or build simple forms to replace your scripts. Version control your apps controlled with granular permissions that work for your GTM teams.
You can use any of Retool's library of 50+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, etc. Build your front-end quickly with our drag & drop user interface builder. Connect those to requests to your endpoints via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.