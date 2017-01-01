  Back to all use cases

Build an Ember.js app 10x faster in Retool

All of your internal Ember.js apps are made of the same building blocks: Tables, Lists, Charts, Forms, Buttons, and more. Retool provides a complete and powerful set of building blocks out of the box.

Assemble your app in 30 seconds by connecting to your datasource (anything with a REST, GraphQL, or gRPC API) and dragging and dropping from our 50+ professional React components.

Retool is highly hackable & completely customizable. Write javascript anywhere inside of Retool. If you can write it in javascript, you can build it in Retool.

Save hundreds of hours. Start building your app in Retool now.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

EngineeringCustomer SuccessCustomer SupportAdmin

Components

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text components can be used statically as labels or dynamically to display values.
[object Object]
Text Input is a component that takes a text input from the user. Commonly used to modify the parameters of a query.
[object Object]
Dropdown allows users to select one value from a list of options. Use MultiSelect Dropdown to be able to select more than one value.
[object Object]
Button triggers actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
[object Object]
Table can be used to display the output of a query. You can control their appearance and the visible columns.
[object Object]
Key Value Map used to inspect the selectedRow of a table.
[object Object]
Container the best way to organize your Retool page. Use them as top-level components, and nest other components inside of them. Aesthetically, containers improve layout; functionally, they let you move components together.
[object Object]
Tabbed Container like containers, except they are split into a defined number of tabs, which can be programmatically selected.
[object Object]
Form use forms to group inputs together so you can submit them at once. To add inputs to a form, just drag them onto the form.
[object Object]
JSON Schema Forms are dynamically generated forms. You can use them when you want to display different forms depending on some user input, or to generate forms from an API schema.
[object Object]
Image include the image URL to display and the image file name to display.
[object Object]
Alert components let you display alert messages to your users. Messages can be one of four types: successful, errors, warning, or informational.
Data source

Easily connect to your datasource and get right to building. Connect directly to your database, query with SQL, or issue commands via a GUI. Quickly pull the data you need into your table or front-end. Explore our growing library of native integrations to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firebase, S3, Elasticsearch and more.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
