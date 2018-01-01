Solutions
Easily customize your own Cassandra admin panel for all your CRUD needs.
Retool connects directly to your Cassandra database (via a connection string or regular credentials) and lets you run raw SQL (or issue commands via a GUI) to manage the data in your Cassandra tables. For example, you can render users from Cassandra into a Table component and add a button that, when clicked, runs an SQL query and marks that user as approved.
After connecting Retool and Cassandra, you can run queries via Retool's GUI wrapper. Retool's Cassandra integration supports query limits, filters, projections, and even automatic pagination. Manage, manipulate, and visualize your data with custom components instead of getting stuck in your console.
Retool gives you access to a library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.