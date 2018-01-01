Solutions
Connect Cassandra to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.
Use a fully featured GUI for Cassandra. Explore, visualize, query Cassandra data through Retool’s simple GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull JSON results into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.Our pre-made templates can get you started with a Cassandra CRUD App in just a few clicks.
Retool connects directly to your Cassandra database (via a connection string or regular credentials) and lets you run raw SQL (or issue commands via a GUI) to manage the data in your Cassandra tables. For example, you can render users from Cassandra into a Table component and add a button that, when clicked, runs an SQL query and marks that user as approved.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your Cassandra database in minutes, not hours.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.