Solutions
Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your Cassandra data.
Retool’s simple IDE for Cassandra lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too.
Retool connects directly to your Cassandra database (via a connection string or regular credentials) and lets you run raw SQL (or issue commands via a GUI) to manage the data in your Cassandra tables. For example, you can render users from Cassandra into a Table component and add a button that, when clicked, runs an SQL query and marks that user as approved.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your Cassandra database in minutes, not hours.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool.