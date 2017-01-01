Solutions

Create a Frontend for Databricks

Build a custom Databricks front-end with Retool’s drag and drop UI in as little as 10 minutes. From admin panels to dashboards, just connect Databricks to Retool and start creating your GUI using our pre-built components.

Full featured Databricks GUI

Explore, visualize, query your Databricks data through a simple Retool GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull JSON results into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.

Connect to your Databricks data anywhere

Connecting your Databricks data to Retool is easy: just grab your credentials or use a connection string.

Build easy CRUD apps on your Databricks data

Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update your Databricks data in minutes instead of hours.

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on PostgreSQL. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.

    Whether you're building a basic Databricks front-end UI or a complex customer lookup application, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Databricks so you can build apps in hours, not days or weeks.

