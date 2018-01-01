Header Icon

Solutions

A fast and simple IDE for DynamoDB

Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your DynamoDB data.

A fast and simple IDE for DynamoDB
IDE for DynamoDB

IDE for DynamoDB

Retool’s simple IDE for DynamoDB lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too.

Connect to DyanmoDB in minutes

Connect to DyanmoDB in minutes

Connecting Retool to DynamoDB takes just a few minutes and lets you to build user interfaces quickly on top of your own data. Just choose your region, add in your access key info, or choose to use an underlying IAM role. Then, you can render users from DynamoDB into a Table, and then approve each one of them via your app's API (or whatever else you need your tool to do).

Build powerful CRUD apps

Build powerful CRUD apps

Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from DynamoDB in minutes.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

jjmaxwell-jetfuel
JetFuel Icon

JJ Maxwell

Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel

We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

For the most part, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your DynamoDB data so you can assemble any custom internal tool.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo