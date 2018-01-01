Solutions
Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your DynamoDB data.
Retool’s simple IDE for DynamoDB lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too.
Connecting Retool to DynamoDB takes just a few minutes and lets you to build user interfaces quickly on top of your own data. Just choose your region, add in your access key info, or choose to use an underlying IAM role. Then, you can render users from DynamoDB into a Table, and then approve each one of them via your app's API (or whatever else you need your tool to do).
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from DynamoDB in minutes.
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
For the most part, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your DynamoDB data so you can assemble any custom internal tool.