Solutions

A simple front-end for Elasticsearch

Connect Elasticsearch to Retool and build internal applications like admin panels and dashboards using a drag-and-drop GUI.

A simple front-end for Elasticsearch
Connect to Elastic search in minutes

Connect to Elastic search in minutes

Connecting Retool to Elasticsearch is easy and takes just a few minutes. Once connected, you'll also be able to write data to another data source like Postgres, all within one UI.

Run and visualize Elasticsearch queries

Run and visualize Elasticsearch queries

If you’re using Elasticsearch for full text search, you can run your queries through Retool and visualize your results (text, images, logs) in a Text component. You can also connect queries to TextInput fields to make search accessible to non-technical end users.

Parse and format logs

Parse and format logs

If you’re using Elasticsearch for log storage and analysis, Retool can help you parse and format those logs in a language you’re familiar with. You can populate a Table component with records, and display relevant details in a Container component when you select a row.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Supported operations for Elasticsearch

Read documentation

View your data
Visualize and search all of your database tables.

Query your data
Use search to find the data you need.

Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing document via create or index.

Update an existing record
Update an existing record in an existing document using update.

Join with other datasources
Easily join with other datasources like PostgreSQL or the Github API.

Explore a live demo

A template designed to show off Retool's visualization capabilities -- powered by Plotly.js and the World Bank API.

browser header

What you can build with Retool

View all templates
  • ML Image Labeller
    Analytics / ML
    See a live demo
  • Buffer Content Scheduler
    Content / CMS
    See a live demo
  • Close.io Pipeline View
    CRM
    See a live demo

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic Elasticsearch front-end or a complex customer lookup application, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Elasticsearch so you can build apps in hours, not days or weeks.

    Try Retool today

    Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

    Schedule a demo