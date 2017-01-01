With Retool Mobile, you can build a native iOS or Android employee directory app so that your company's employee data is always available on the go. Keep your team informed and up to date on team hierarchy, look up which direct reports report to which managers, and add new employee information or update existing employee info.
Software as a Service
Mobile
Button
Image input
Card collection
Key value
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Hotel Operations PMS Mobile App
Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.
Mobile CRM App
Build a mobile CRM to manage opportunities and customer contacts in the field, even capturing signatures for deals on the go with our signature component.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.