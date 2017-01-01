  Back to all use cases

Employee Directory Mobile App

With Retool Mobile, you can build a native iOS or Android employee directory app so that your company's employee data is always available on the go. Keep your team informed and up to date on team hierarchy, look up which direct reports report to which managers, and add new employee information or update existing employee info.

Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Hotel Operations PMS Mobile App

Build a Retool Mobile PMS app to manage check-ins, share cleaning routes with cleaning staff, and create work order fulfillment apps for your hospitality staff.

Mobile CRM App

Build a mobile CRM to manage opportunities and customer contacts in the field, even capturing signatures for deals on the go with our signature component.

Retool Mobile for Zebra Devices

Build Retool Mobile apps for Zebra Android devices to take advantage of built-in Zebra scanners and hardware sensors.

