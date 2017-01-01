With Retool, you can build a financial dashboard for startups to track revenue and expenses, calculate cash burn, and project the runway of your business given financials. The example shown is taken from a real use case that reads Airtable data extracted from a bank account automatically with Zapier.
Financial Services•Software as a Service•Ecommerce•Startups
Operations•Analytics
Chart
Text
Progress Indicator
The example shown above pulls in financial data from Airtable and Zapier. Retool connects with dozens of APIs and data sources out of the box. See all of our integrations here.
Investment portfolio manager
Build an app to manage unique portfolio investments within a single application.
Refund processor
Give customer support agents (or whoever is processing a refund) a simple tool that connects your database and payment platforms to lookup orders and process refunds.
Loan insights dashboard
Build interactive charts on top of your data or APIs while also tapping into the customizability of the Plotly.js charting library for more advanced use cases.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.