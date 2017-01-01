  Back to all use cases

Startup runway dashboard

With Retool, you can build a financial dashboard for startups to track revenue and expenses, calculate cash burn, and project the runway of your business given financials. The example shown is taken from a real use case that reads Airtable data extracted from a bank account automatically with Zapier.

Industry

Financial ServicesSoftware as a ServiceEcommerceStartups

End users

OperationsAnalytics

Components

Chart

Chart

Text

Text

Progress Indicator

Progress Indicator

Startup runway dashboard
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text provide context to what data and visuals are shown.
[object Object]
Progress Indicator visually show how much funds are left in the bank.
[object Object]
Bar Chart Show revenue and expense trends using bar charts.
[object Object]
Line Chart Display financial trends using a line chart.
Data source

The example shown above pulls in financial data from Airtable and Zapier. Retool connects with dozens of APIs and data sources out of the box. See all of our integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Investment portfolio manager

Build an app to manage unique portfolio investments within a single application.

Refund processor

Give customer support agents (or whoever is processing a refund) a simple tool that connects your database and payment platforms to lookup orders and process refunds.

SLA dashboard

Hold your team accountable with visibility into support metrics like time to response.

Loan insights dashboard

Build interactive charts on top of your data or APIs while also tapping into the customizability of the Plotly.js charting library for more advanced use cases.

Loan approval dashboard

Build a tool to automate loan approvals by pulling in applicant information into an easy-to-use tool that simplifies loan approval management.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo