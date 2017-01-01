Easily view, add, edit, and delete users View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.
CRUD for Firebase the way it should be Easily add documents via clean JSON without clicking “+” for every field, filter and query by multiple fields, search collections and documents, set query limits, and copy entire fields or documents with just a little bit of Javascript.
Save hundreds of hours with 50+ pre-made templates Our pre-made templates can get you started with an Auth or Firestore Admin Panel in just a few clicks. But if these don’t fit your use case out of the box, don’t sweat - building in Retool is easy with 50+ out of the box components and Javascript pretty much anywhere.
Software as a Service
Engineering
Table
Text
Text Input
Dropdown
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.
A fast and simple custom Firebase console
Build your own custom Firebase console to easily query your database.
Customer onboarding dashboard
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Renewals control center
Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.