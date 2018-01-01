Header Icon

Connect Firebase to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.

Connect to Firebase in minutes

Connect to Firebase's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firebase data. For example, you can render documents from Firebase into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.

Build apps on top of your Firebase database

Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Firebase.

Build with 50+ drag-and-drop components

Access our library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

duncan-winter
LeadGenius Icon

Duncan Winter

Head of Product at LeadGenius

Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.

Supported operations for Firebase

Create and Manage Users
Read, create, edit, and delete users.

Query Firestore
Perform any simple or compound query on your Firestore.

Get Document
Retrieve a single document from your Firestore.

Get Collection
Retrieve a collection of documents from your Firestore.

Insert Document
Add a document to your Firestore.

Update Document
Update a document in your Firestore.

Delete Document
Delete a document from your Firestore.

What you can build with Retool

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic front-end or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Firebase so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.

