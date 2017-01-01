  Back to all use cases

A fast and simple Firebase dashboard

Build custom dashboards on Firebase 10x faster Our drag & drop low code interface lets you build the front-end of your application faster. Connect to Firebase and hundreds of other datasources to get your dashboard working in hours.

CRUD for Firebase View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.

Save hundreds of hours with 50+ pre-made templates Our pre-made templates can get you started with an Auth or Firestore Admin Panel in just a few clicks. But if these don’t fit your use case out of the box, don’t sweat - building in Retool is easy with 50+ out of the box components and Javascript pretty much anywhere.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
