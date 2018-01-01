Header Icon

Easy to setup GUI for Firebase

Retool connects to your Firebase setup in a few clicks and gives you granular access to the API. Our out of the box templates let you view, update, delete, and add to your users in Auth or collections and documents in Firestore.

CRUD for Firebase Auth

View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.

CRUD for Firestore / Realtime DB

Add documents via clean JSON without clicking “+” for every field, filter and query by multiple fields, search collections and documents, set query limits, and copy entire fields or documents with just a little bit of Javascript.

If you don’t see it, build it

Build a Firebase admin panel in just a few clicks with ready-made templates. If templates don’t fit your use case out of the box, you can build to your liking with with 50+ out of the box components.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

Envoy Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

Explore a live demo

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Firestore. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.

What you can build with Retool

