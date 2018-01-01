Header Icon

A fast and simple IDE for Firebase

Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your Firebase data.


Connect to Firebase in minutes



Connect to Firebase's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firebase data. For example, you can render documents from Firebase into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.

IDE for Firebase



Retool’s simple IDE for Firebase lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the Firebase schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.

Build powerful CRUD apps



Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your Firebase server in minutes.

Supported operations for Firebase

Read documentation

Create and Manage Users
Read, create, edit, and delete users.

Query Firestore
Perform any simple or compound query on your Firestore.

Get Document
Retrieve a single document from your Firestore.

Get Collection
Retrieve a collection of documents from your Firestore.

Insert Document
Add a document to your Firestore.

Update Document
Update a document in your Firestore.

Delete Document
Delete a document from your Firestore.

