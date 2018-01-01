Solutions
Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your Firebase data.
Connect to Firebase's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firebase data. For example, you can render documents from Firebase into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.
Retool’s simple IDE for Firebase lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the Firebase schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your Firebase server in minutes.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.
Create and Manage Users
Read, create, edit, and delete users.
Query Firestore
Perform any simple or compound query on your Firestore.
Get Document
Retrieve a single document from your Firestore.
Get Collection
Retrieve a collection of documents from your Firestore.
Insert Document
Add a document to your Firestore.
Update Document
Update a document in your Firestore.
Delete Document
Delete a document from your Firestore.