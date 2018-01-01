Header Icon

Easily customize your own Firestore admin panel for all your CRUD needs.

Connect to Firebase in minutes

Connect to Firebase's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firebase data. For example, you can render documents from Firebase into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.

Easily build user interfaces on top of your Firestore data

Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Firestore.

Save hundreds of hours with 50+ pre-made templates

Build a Firestore admin panel in just a few clicks with ready-made templates. If templates don’t fit your use case out of the box, you can build to your liking with with 50+ out of the box components.

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

Query Firestore
Query your Firestore documents by collection.

Insert Document
Insert a new document into a Firestore collection.

Update Document
Update an existing document in Firestore.

Delete Document
Delete an existing document from Firestore.

Get Collections
List available Firestore collections.

Query Collection Groups
Query a Firestore Collection group.

Get Document by ID
Retrieve an existing Firestore document by ID.

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Firestore. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.

