Explore, visualize, and query your Firestore data through Retool’s simple web based client GUI. You can also inspect your schema, run ad hoc analyses, save and share queries, and much more.
Connect to Firestore's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firestore data. For example, you can render documents from Firestore into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.
Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Firestore.
Access our library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Query Firestore
Query your Firestore documents by collection.
Insert Document
Insert a new document into a Firestore collection.
Update Document
Update an existing document in Firestore.
Delete Document
Delete an existing document from Firestore.
Get Collections
List available Firestore collections.
Query Collection Groups
Query a Firestore Collection group.
Get Document by ID
Retrieve an existing Firestore document by ID.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Firestore so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.