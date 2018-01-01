Solutions
Connect Firestore to Retool in minutes and build a simple application to create, read, update, and delete data.
Connect to Firestore's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firestore data. For example, you can render documents from Firestore into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.
Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Firebase.
Retool gives you access to a library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Query Firestore
Query your Firestore documents by collection.
Insert Document
Insert a new document into a Firestore collection.
Update Document
Update an existing document in Firestore.
Delete Document
Delete an existing document from Firestore.
Get Collections
List available Firestore collections.
Query Collection Groups
Query a Firestore Collection group.
Get Document by ID
Retrieve an existing Firestore document by ID.
Whether you're building a basic front-end or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Firestore so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.