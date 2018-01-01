Solutions
Retool gives you a simple integrated development environment (IDE) to quickly build internal applications on top of your Firestore data.
Connect to Firestore's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firestore data. For example, you can render documents from Firestore into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.
Retool’s simple IDE for Firestore lets you write queries and mutations, graphically insert variables and arguments, and add headers too. Use the Firestore schema explorer to inspect types and arguments.
Retool gives you the components you need to build great tools out of the box: tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update data from your Firestore server in minutes.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.
Query Firestore
Query your Firestore documents by collection.
Insert Document
Insert a new document into a Firestore collection.
Update Document
Update an existing document in Firestore.
Delete Document
Delete an existing document from Firestore.
Get Collections
List available Firestore collections.
Query Collection Groups
Query a Firestore Collection group.
Get Document by ID
Retrieve an existing Firestore document by ID.