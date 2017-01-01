In the loan processing world, forbearance is a special agreement between the lender and the borrower to delay a foreclosure. Due to an agreement's sensitive nature, the forbearance process must be well documented and timely to protect both parties. With Retool, lenders can build a tool to manage everything from forbearance application submission to approval.
This app is based on an example shared by Commonbond during our lightning demos session. View the recording here.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.