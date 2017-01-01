  Back to all use cases

Forbearance application processor

In the loan processing world, forbearance is a special agreement between the lender and the borrower to delay a foreclosure. Due to an agreement's sensitive nature, the forbearance process must be well documented and timely to protect both parties. With Retool, lenders can build a tool to manage everything from forbearance application submission to approval.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Dropdown

Dropdown

Text

Text

Checkbox

Checkbox

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display payment history and forbearance request history in tables.
[object Object]
Button use buttons to trigger status changes to applications (e.g., approved, submitted, onboarded).
[object Object]
Text provide context of what information is displayed with text components.
[object Object]
Dropdown use a dropdown menu to filter results that appear in your tables.
[object Object]
Checkboxes use checkboxes to tag requests (e.g., verified, renewal, natural disaster).
[object Object]
Note allow reviewers to type in notes about an application.
Data source

This app is based on an example shared by Commonbond during our lightning demos session. View the recording here.

Dean McRobie

CTO at CommonBond

I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.

