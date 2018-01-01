Header Icon

Build custom applications on the Google Sheets API

Build custom applications on the Google Sheets API
Easily build custom applications on the Google Sheets API

Easily build custom applications on the Google Sheets API

Google Sheets is good for storing data, but bad for building interactive user interfaces. Connect your sheets to Retool and easily build rich user interfaces: buttons that run API requests, maps to render points, charts, graphs, and more!

Join across all of your datasources

Join across all of your datasources

After connecting Retool to Google Sheets, you can pull in data from anywhere: databases, APIs, etc. For example, you can join Sheets data with Postgres data, then fire an API request for each row.

Ship your applications faster with 50+ professional components

Ship your applications faster with 50+ professional components

Build your front-end CRUD application faster by choosing from a library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Don't build your entire front-end from scratch. Save hundreds of hours.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Visualize your Close.io sales pipeline. See how many leads are progressing to each stage. This template is ready to use out-of-the-box.

What you can build with Retool

    • Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

    Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

